HMD Global is reportedly planning to announce not just one but two devices a few weeks from now. It was reported earlier that the Finnish company would unveil the Nokia 2 along with its flagship Nokia 9, but it has now emerged that the budget smartphone will come with the cheap Nokia MD-22 wireless speaker instead.

The Nokia 2 is expected to be announced in November along with the Nokia MD-22 wireless speaker. The speaker is expected to cost only around €30-40 and be available for purchase before the end of this year. Meanwhile, the Nokia 2 is expected to be priced under Rs 6,000 (around €78).

Not much has been leaked about the Nokia 2, but from what little we have heard, it may come in four variants — TA-1023, TA-1035, TA-1007 and TA-1029 — and run stock Android.

It is expected to sport a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, 1GB RAM, mount an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper, and house a powerful 4,000mAh battery.

Popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has published live images of the purported smartphone on his Twitter page. It is seen in two colours – black and white – and sans the home button.