Following a recent debate on whether Samsung will use a single lens or a dual lens setup for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones, new evidence has surfaced online to confirm that users' favourite feature in smartphones is going to remain intact in the upcoming Galaxy phones.

SlashLeaks obtained Samsung Galaxy S9+'s USB-C flex cable, which clearly shows the 3.5mm audio jack port. It looks like Samsung isn't ditching the headphone jack even though rivals like Apple and Google have decided to forego one of the most useful features and an industry standard for wired headphones in phones.

Samsung is widely expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in Q1 2018. Even though the latest leak indicates that the South Korean tech giant is defying the evolution in the smartphone industry by keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack intact, things might change later in the year when the company will launch the Galaxy Note 9. Rumours indicate that the Galaxy Note 9 phablet won't have an audio jack, instead push for wireless headphones or Type-C earphones.

The decision to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack makes sense because the company's AKG-branded earbuds still require an audio jack to work. When Apple and Google ditched the headphone jacks from their latest flagships, they released complementing products such as AirPods and Pixel Buds, respectively.

If Samsung releases products similar to AirPods and Pixel Buds, it's a clear sign that the 3.5mm headphone jack is being phased out of its premium Galaxy smartphones. And if the Galaxy Note 9 is going to come without a headphone jack, Samsung might launch supporting audio gears in August.

Let's also not forget Samsung's infamous advertisement mocking Apple for removing headphone jack from iPhones among other things. As the official launch of the Galaxy S9 series is nearing, rumours are surfacing more often.

The new flagships are expected to come with the Snapdragon 845 chipset, ample RAM and storage configurations, larger batteries to make sure users don't run out of the juice mid-day, and support for Google's Project Treble for faster updates.