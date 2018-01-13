Inter-state movement of goods is going to be less troublesome from February 1 as the e-way bill will be valid throughout the country. This would make things much easier for the transporters and taxpayers as they will not be pressed to visit any tax office or check posts from February onwards as the e-way Bill can be generated electronically.

The e-way bill envisages doing away with separate transit passes for moving goods from one state to another. Quoting the GST network, PTI reports that the e-way bill, valid throughout the country, will be issued to the transporters for inter-state movement of goods.

From February 1, e-way bill is mandatory for the inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 kms, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The e-way bill system is considered to be an effective tool for tracking the movement of goods and check tax evasion. The bill provisions under GST aim to bring in a uniform e-way bill rule which will be applicable throughout the country. This will reduce the bottlenecks at the check posts and ensure that goods being transported comply with the GST Law.

The new system enables generation of the e-way bill on the portal, through mobile App, through SMS and for large users using an offline tool, GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar told PTI.

The e-way bill system has already been rolled out in four states -- Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala. The remaining states will join in the next fortnight, the period up to January 31 will be used as the trial period for all stakeholders, GSTN said in a statement, reports PTI. No e-way Bill is required for movement of goods in non- motorised conveyance and also for certain class of goods like fruits, vegetables, fish and water, it added.

People can visit the website ewaybill.nic.in to generate the bill. Transporters who are not registered under GST can enrol themselves under e-way bill system by providing their PAN or Aadhaar.