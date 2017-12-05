You know what sunburn is like if you have ever forgotten to use your sunscreen in summers. But, you'll be shocked to know that most of the Australians don't even wear that primary sunscreen.

A recent research by Neutrogena revealed on Tuesday that 78 percent of the population do not wear a primary sunscreen every day, and 72 percent believe that they don't need to.

So, keeping this in mind, the leading skincare brand merged fashion with skincare and created a dress that changes colour when you're getting sunburnt.

This newly launched UV-activated clothing prototype is a white dress which changes colour when exposed to UV rays. The 'Skinnovation Collection' aims to show people that they can be exposed to UV rays even when the sun is not out.

"People often think they'll only be exposed to UV when they're outside in the direct sun," Neutrogena's regulatory affairs manager, Nadine Saraceno, tells the Daily Mail.

Nadine Saraceno added: "The collections show us otherwise. UV is prevalent every day, all year round and in places, we may not expect."

This unique collection is being launched by former Miss World Australia -- Erin Holland, who says: "I have seen firsthand just how sun exposure can damage our skin, so I know how important it is to adopt a daily sun care routine, not just in summer but all year round."

Nadine Saraceno also says: "One of the best things women can do to protect their skin from sun damage and for anti-ageing is to use a sunscreen, meaning we should incorporate sunscreen into our daily routine."

This collection is not yet available in shops for customers. Depending on its success, the 'Skinnovation' range will be rolled out to shops and online.