A confident Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Virat Kohli-led India to dominate in overseas conditions as they gear up to face South Africa in a three-Test series from Friday (January 5) in Cape Town.

India have been hugely successful at home in the year 2017. Now they face bigger challenges abroad, starting with South Africa followed by England and later Australia.

Pujara, the mainstay of India's Test batting, said the side had all the experience to win in foreign conditions and become of the "best" teams in Indian cricket history. According to him, there is "no excuse" and should succeed.

"Yes we have that opportunity," Pujara told reporters at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday (January 2) when asked about the current outfit winning abroad and becoming one of the great Indian teams of all time.

He continued, "I think if we do well here (South Africa) and if we do well in England and Australia in 2018 or 2019... Once we start doing well overseas... we have already done well in India and even in Sri Lanka. This is the right time where we should...there is no excuse because we have that experience and we have that team which can dominate even overseas. If we do well this will be one of the best teams India has ever had."

The 29-year-old said India have a "very strong" bowling unit for the three-Test rubber against the Proteas.

"As a unit, our fast bowling is much better this time. We have all the fast bowlers and they are quick so I think we have that advantage this time. Overall our bowling unit is very strong this time," Pujara, who has played 54 Tests, said.

The right-hander said India were in South Africa to win the series and are "very confident" after preparing well.

"Obviously we are here to win the series. We are very confident and we had our plans," he said.