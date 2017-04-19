The song "Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga" from Half Girlfriend has become a chartbuster as it is being liked immensely by the audience. However, lyricist Manoj Muntashir is not happy for not being credited for the romantic track.

Manoj, who had written the song, expressed his anger with a Facebook post asserting that how the composer and the singer have been getting all the attention for it, but not him. "Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga" has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

"It was written in 2001 and it was not a song. It was actually an urdu nazam. After my song Galliyan (Ek Villain) became a superhit, Mohit requested me for it (to turn Main Phir... into a song). Mithoon composed the number and Arijit sang it to perfection. All that has been amicable.

"The real issue is that ever since people have been writing about the song, which is my brainchild, it has become 'Mithoon and Arijit have created a masterpiece'. My issue is with the system, which doesn't allow writers to get noticed... Maybe, Balaji (producers) is not pushing it. It is my song and no one has the authority to take away my name from it," Manoj told Mid-Day.

The lyricist also said that he has discussed the issue with director Mohit Suri, adding: "They are not able to pinpoint the exact source of the problem. This song has become a rage, but my name is nowhere. In the world of cinema, if you forget a name, it's not a mistake, it's injustice." However, things have now been sorted as Manoj said on Twitter. Mohit has reportedly assured the lyricist to correct the issue.