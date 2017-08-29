The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Gujarat High Court order directing the state government to pay full compensation for rebuilding the religious structures that were damaged during the 2002 post Godhra carnage but agreed on an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 as in the case of residential and commercial properties that suffered damage.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice P.C. Pant accepted the Gujarat government's proposal to pay compensation to religious places that were damaged during the violence at par with compensation to residential and commercial properties with a maximum limit of Rs 50,000, said Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The Gujarat government had in its proposal said that compensation that would be paid to damaged religious structure would be treated only as compensation for the damaged structures.