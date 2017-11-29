Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently felicitated with the Indian Film Personality Of The Year award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017 in Goa. The closing ceremony on November 28 was a star-studded affair.

While it was a proud moment for his fans, the most heart touching moment was when Akshay Kumar honoured the megastar.

Akshay spoke such beautiful words about Big B before presenting the award. He, then, went ahead and touched Amitabh's feet, but the megastar pulled him up and embraced him.

While Amitabh shared the pictures, Akshay posted the entire video of his speech and the touching feet episode.

Well, this has left Amitabh embarrassed and he admitted it on his Twitter handle. Big B posted the photos and captioned it: "embarrassed that Akshay does this .. no Akshay this is not done."

It was all in great humour and we loved the way these two greeted each other at the event.

embarrassed that Akshay does this .. no Akshay this is not done https://t.co/ySIylzttXJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 28, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan also shared photos from the felicitation ceremony, along with a message: "A most humbling evening at the IFFI awards... honoured and filled with such gratefulness to IFFI and the extremely endearing words by Akshay Kumar, Karan, and the dignitaries."

Akshay and Amitabh have done several movies together like Aankhen, Waqt, Rishtaa and Khakee. Now, these two will appear together once again in Padman.

America has Batman, Spider-Man, Superman...but India and my superhero is our very own Angry Young Man, @SrBachchan Sir, rightly the Indian Personality of the Year ! #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/g1y4rvUQtx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2017

Twinkle Khanna's production, Padman, features Akshay in the lead role and Amitabh in a cameo. The movie also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Directed by R Balki, Padman is based on the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who brought a revolution by introducing low-cost sanitary napkins machine for rural women, who do not have access to menstrual hygiene. Akshay will play the central character of Muruganantham.