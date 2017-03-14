Japanese car-maker Nissan had unveiled Kicks compact crossover in Brazil in April 2016. Now, Kicks is reportedly heading to the Indian market and the vehicle's debut can be expected in the third quarter of 2018.

Also read: Nissan, Datsun to launch 8 new cars in India by 2021

It will have some country specific changes. The main difference will be use of M0 platform that underpins Duster instead of the V-platform used in the South American spec Kicks, reports Autocar India. It will be the same platform for the Kaptur SUV for India from Renault's stable.

The low-cost M0 platform is one of the most successful platforms for Renault globally and is ideal for markets like India where cost of the vehicle is a prominent factor in car buying decision. The initial choice was CMF-B platform. However, it has been rejected owing to the high cost.

Kicks features a V-motion grille, boomerang-styled head and tail lights, and floating roof. It gets beefier wheel arches and blacked-out A and B-pillars. The compact SUV measures 4,295mm in length, 1,760mm in width and 1,590mm in height and has a 2,610mm wheelbase.

Kicks flaunts Gliding Wing dashboard design that is dominated by a centrally-mounted seven-inch display. The company claims best-in-class passenger space for rear seat passenger and spacious boot area despite the coupe-like C-pillar layout.

Being a M0 platform-based car, the India-spec Kicks is expected to draw power from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, while the diesel mill will be the tried and tested 1.5-litre K9K unit. The transmission options will be a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Kicks is expected to be priced from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh and in that case, it may replace Terrano in Nissan India's portfolio.