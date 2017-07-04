Gamers have several exciting titles to look forward to in 2017, but there's one particular title that brings a wild rush. "Call of Duty: WW2" is slated for November release, and the game will be released for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

With no word on the game's release for Nintendo Switch, there was hope, which was partially shattered when Sledgehammer Games' co-founder Michael Condrey at E3 2017. Condrey said that the title was "not currently" in development for Nintendo Switch – a statement that had not ruled out the possibility of seeing a port of the popular FPS title on Switch consoles.

But it looks like there's a firm answer now.

"No," Sledgehammer Games developers said, responding to a Redditor's question - "Yes or no? Is Call of Duty: WW2 coming to Nintendo Switch?" Well, that's a straight-up answer and shatters all hopes of ever seeing the latest CoD title make its way to the handheld console. In all fairness, Redditor "ThePCGamingNoob" did not seek an explanation in this matter.

If we go by Condrey's statement, the decision to not release CoD: WW2 for the Switch was a decision made by "business guys" at Activision. Even if the title had arrived for the Nintendo's title, it would have been a big surprise as many first-person shooter games have skipped a Nintendo version in the past.

The last Call of Duty title to make its way to Nintendo was when the developer released Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. But the latest CoD title isn't the only one to skip a Nintendo version this year. Other popular titles The Witness, Tekken 7, Lord Of the Rings (Monolith and Warner Bros. Interactive), Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Raiders of the Broken Planet won't be hitting the Big N's best selling console.