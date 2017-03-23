Nintendo Switch sales are "phenomenal," making it Nintendo's fastest-selling console ever and might even surpass Wii. But a technical glitch in the console's left Joy-Con controllers has left several owners clueless. The controllers get desynced from the main console, interrupting your gaming session, which according to Nintendo has affected a small number of units.

Nintendo has identified and addressed the issue publicly. Rest assured, future batches of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are free from the problem as the issue, defined as a "manufacturing variance," has been fixed by the company at the factory level.

What about the early Switch owners, who were so eager to test out this amazing piece of gaming hardware? Fret not, as Nintendo has an easy fix for you. As easy as it may seem, Nintendo wants you to send the controller so it can be repaired and returned in less than a week's time. The service is obviously free, but if money is not a concern, order a Joy-Con controller from Amazon through speed delivery and you're all set to continue your Zelda.

In case you are curious, the left Joy-Con controller on Amazon costs $49.99.

If you'd rather have Nintendo do the repair while you explore the real world, this is what will fix the problem. Thanks to CNET's Sean Hollister curiosity and TechRepublic's Bill Detwiler's expertise, Nintendo's solution to the wireless interference is as simple as sticking a piece of conductive foam. THAT's RIGHT! A piece of foam.

You can check out the comparison photos of faulty Joy-Con controller before and after the repair done by Nintendo at CNET.

How does this genius solution come to fix such an annoying problem? As per Detwiler's explanation, the conductive foam sitting on top of the Joy-Con's antenna traces protects the antenna from interference. When the foam was removed, the controller started to act up again, Hollister found out.

The conductive foam is treated with nickel, copper or both to shield electronics from RF interference. Place it right where needed, and voila, your Joy-Con controller is as good as new.

If you are feeling this is a simple fix and why wait a week for Nintendo to do it, read what Nintendo has to say.

"We do not recommend that people attempt an at-home fix, as opening or otherwise trying to alter any Nintendo device could result in voiding the product warranty and further support. There are other reasons a consumer may be experiencing wireless interference," Nintendo told Polygon. That's one way of saying, "Go right ahead, but don't blame us if anything goes terribly wrong and we ask you to pay for it."

Instead, give a call to the Nintendo customer service desk at 800-255-3700 or visit http://support.nintendo.com for help.