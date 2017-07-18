Nani's one-week-old film Ninnu Kori continues to rake in good collections at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. The movie has inched closer to the Rs 50-crore mark in 10 days.

The Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty starrer was released in nearly 1,100 cinema halls across the globe on July 6. Ninnu Kori collected Rs 38.50 crore at the worldwide box office in the first week and shattered the records of Nani's previous hits. But trade experts predicted that new releases like Patel SIR and Shamantakamani will affect its collection in its second week.

But to their surprise, the Shiva Nirvana-directed romance drama continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters everywhere and made better collection than the new releases. Ninnu Kori collected Rs 7.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to Rs 46.10 crore gross in the global market.

In less than seven days, Ninnu Kori has beaten the lifetime record of Gentleman, which is one of the highest grossing films for Nani with its collection of Rs 32.60 crore gross. Considering its current pace, the movie will enter the Rs 50-crore club of Telugu movies and it will be the third movie for Nani to achieve this feat after Bhale Bhale Magadivoi and Nenu local.

Ninnu Kori will surely beat the lifetime record of Bhale Bhale Magadivoi, which minted Rs 50.05 crore gross in the global market and become the second highest grossing film for Nani. But it should be seen whether the film would smash the lifetime record of Nenu Local, which grossed Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office.

However, Ninnu Kori has earned Rs 25.30 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 20 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. The film has recovered 100 percent of investments of all the distributors and earned them a total of Rs 5.30 crore.

Here are the details of the prices of area-wise distribution rights and earnings of Ninnu Kori in the opening weekend. The numbers are based on various reports and IBTimes India does not make any claims about their authenticity. All the collection figures are in crore rupees.