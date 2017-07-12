Actor Nani's latest outing Ninnu Kori has continued to fare well at the US box office on the weekdays too. Its five-day collection has inched closer to the $1 million-mark in the country.

With an opening release at 170 screens across North America, Ninnu Kori opened to superb response everywhere and collected $799,199 at the US box office in the first weekend. The movie witnessed a steep decline in its business on Monday as it was the first working day of the week. The film collected $34,084 at the US box office on Monday. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#NinnuKori collects $34,084 on Monday and total USA gross is $833,283 "

The Nani, Niveda Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty starrer has registered further drop in its collection on Tuesday. As per early trends, Ninnu Kori has collected over $25,000 at the US box office on its fifth day. Its total collection has reached $858,283 in the country. The film needs $141,717 to cross $1-million mark. Considering its current pace, the movie will be able to achieve these numbers in the second weekend.

Its collection is very low when compared to the first Tuesday collection of Nani's last outing Nenu Local. But, its five days collection is bigger than that of Nenu Local. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ had tweeted on February 8: "#NenuLocal collects $51,843 on Tuesday and the total gross is $828,038 in USA. Steadily cruising towards $1 million mark! "

Nenu Local has crossed $1-million mark at US box office in 12 days and it was Nani's third film to achieve this feat after Eega and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. Now, Ninnu Kori is set to become his fourth film to cross the historical mark in the country.

Amidst huge competition, Red Heart Movies has acquired overseas theatrical rights of Ninnu Kori for Rs 3.5 crore, which is the record price for a Nani's film. The movie is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 2.8 crore for its distributors in the international markets in five days. The film is expected to recover the remaining amount of Rs 70 lakh in the coming days.