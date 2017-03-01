Nikesha Patel is trying to set social media on fire with her photos and statements. The actress, who was in the news recently for donning a skimpy swimsuit, is turning bold and apparently shedding all her inhibitions.

The actress has posted a new picture in which she is seen sporting a bikini. "#bikinishoot #nofilter #notouchup #justsaying #shootmode #model #actress #tollywood #kollywood #bollywood. [sic]" she posted.

Nikesha Patel regularly posts photos on social media and a picture had drawn attention when claimed to have a big butt. "Yes I have a #bigbutt !!!!! #selfie #feelingcrazy #justsaying #bum !!!! [sic]" she wrote. Her post has left her fans wondering whether she aspired to be the booty queen Kim Kardashian of South films.

Industry insiders are now of the opinion that Nikesha Patel is trying to attract Bollywood's attention and one of her hashtags in the post is indication of her wish to enter Hindi films.

Nikesha Patel has worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. She is presently working in a few movies, including Guntur Talkies where she will share screen space with Sunny Leone and Namitha.