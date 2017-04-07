Nicole Scherzinger is welcoming summer in style! The Pussycat Dolls singer is known for her unique and hot style statements: Be it a simple shirt and shorts, or a sexy dress, Nicole has done it all. But now, she has taken hotness to another level when she posed in a revealing denim dungaree.

Giving fans a good look at her curves, the 38-year-old donned the outfit, designed by German fashion designer Philipp Plein. Posting a picture on her Instagram, the outfit showed off Nicole's toned figure and waist as she posed with her head thrown back for the camera.

Instead of the usual clothing covering the waist, back and shoulder, the German designer gave it a twist and replaced as much clothing as possible with chain. Thus giving a peek at the singer's fabulous curves and smoking-hot body.

Sporting beachy braids, the singer showed off her long chocolate coloured locks. She completed the look with silver accessories – minimalistic silver studs and rings.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the singer captioned it: "So much fun last night! Can't wait for y'all to see what's coming!"

The picture was also shared by the designer on his Instagram account captioned: @nicolescherzy slaying her PHILIPP PLEIN Outfit.

The outfit and the look have garnered a positive reaction from the singer's fans. While some loved the designer, others have complimented Nicole's hairstyle and toned body

However, this is not the first time that the X Factor judge has flaunted her body. Nicole has not missed an opportunity to make fans envious of her beautiful curves as she styles herself in gorgeous dresses, gym wear and holiday clothing.