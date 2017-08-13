Is there another celebrity divorce waiting to happen? It looks like another adorable marriage might be on the rocks. A new claim suggests that Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman and her musician husband Keith Urban are heading to a divorce.

According to a report by Star, the magazine claims that Urban's actions are leading to the couple parting ways. The tabloid spotted him with a "sexy redhead" while Kidman was nowhere seen around. Pointing out his "wandering eye," Star writes that the country singer was seen with a stunning mystery woman while wife Nicole Kidman was away.

Urban was seen "cozying up to a beautiful redhead sporting skin tight jeans and a sexy sleeveless vest" during the singer's recent performance at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles. The gossip site obtained two photos of Urban and the mystery girl walking together. One of them also sees them hugging. This triggered the suspicion for the website.

An eye witness at the location also added fuel to the speculation by elaborating the incident. "They laughed and hugged each other tightly. It certainly seemed like there was a real connection between them. I'm sure Nicole will blow a fuse when she sees the pictures. It certainly looked as if there was something special between Urban and the mystery woman," the onlooker shared.

Apparently things have not been so good between the two off-late. And these pictures will just add to feud. A source close to the couple claims, "I'm sure it's very upsetting for Nicole to keep seeing these pictures and hearing claims about his behaviour. There have been whispers about trouble between them for a while, and even speculation about a divorce. Given what she's had to deal with, I just don't know how much more Nicole can take!"

The couple has been a subject to divorce rumours several times. And with any incident involving either Urban with another woman or Kidman with another man, the divorce rumours spark off. The feud is also said to be rumours and the couple are still happily married, Gossip Cop sources reassured fans.

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June this year and they made it clear to the world that there was no chance of a separation.