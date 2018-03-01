Nicki Minaj's former lover Safaree Samuels's popularity has seen a surge ever since nude photos and a video of him started circulating online.

Though there were speculations that the reality star himself leaked his naked images for publicity, he, however, denied it.

"I didn't take a picture of my meat," the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star said during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Samuels then admitted that he took a picture of himself on Snapchat because it has a "better camera".

"I've been working my 'V' in my pelvic bone hard and I wanted to make sure my joint is poppin'," he added.

He also said that he would never upload a picture of his flesh on public platforms because his family members closely watch his activities on social networking sites.

"It's not something I want out there. My nieces follow me and watch everything I do ... and my mom and my sisters [do as well]. People think I did that for promo," he said.

Meanwhile, an industry insider has said that Samuels received several jobs offers after the nude photo leaks.

"Safaree is shocked that his phone has been blowing up since the p**is pics leaked. He has been getting marriage proposals, job offers and he even has a ton of new online haters and trolls trying to diss him since the pics leaked," the source told Hollywood Life.