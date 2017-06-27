Nicki Minaj received a blow at BET Awards 2017 when her nemesis Remy Ma received the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award, ending Minaj's seven-year winning streak.

She also slammed Minaj when she quoted a line from her song Spaghetti. "Y'all b--ches got fat while we starved / Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Y'all some liars it ain't no facts in your songs / And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx."

Also read: Kylie Jenner has an oops moment at Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

So how did Minaj react? The Queens native used her NBA Awards platform to diss Minaj with a medley of songs that included No Frauds and Swish, Swish, believed to be Remy Ma diss tracks. Minaj oozed confidence in a white two-piece attire that accentuated her curves, especially her ample cleavage.

Minaj was the only musical performer at the event.

@monicabrown got caught up in a Queens crossfire @djclue @jungleqb @nas #NBAAwards #QGTM A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Meanwhile, a HollywoodLife source revealed that Minaj decided to skip the BET Awards on Sunday to avoid unnecessary drama with Remy Ma.

"Nicki has no desire to deal with her enemy on any level," a source told HollywoodLife. "Nicki has decided to skip the BETs this year for several reasons. Avoiding the drama and headache of reigniting a feud that might come with bumping into Remy is just one of them. And besides, she's a very busy lady with a performance at the NBA Awards scheduled for Monday. She has little time to attend the BETs and honestly feels like the show is beneath her too."

Check out a video of Minaj's performance below: