Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef shows no signs of slowing down with each rapper not letting an opportunity go waste to diss each other. But how it all began? Who should be blamed for this decade-old rivalry?

2006: According to reports, everything began back in 2006 when Ma released her first studio album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, where she calls herself the queen of rap.

2007: The next year Minaj released her Dirty Money freestyle where she targeted a fellow female rapper. "Tell that b---h with the crown to run it like Chris Brown / She won three rounds, I'mma need a hundred thou' / Oh, y'all ain't know? / Bet y'all b---hes know now," sang Minaj and Ma felt these were targeted at her.

2008: Minaj's career skyrocketed and Ma was sentenced to six years jail after she was found guilty of first-degree assault for shooting a friend who reportedly stole $3,000 from Ma's purse.

2014: Ma and Minaj's relationship was in a much better state following Ma's release in 2014.

Shortly after Ma was released from jail, she joined Funkmaster Flex for an interview where she praised Minaj for being supportive throughout her incarceration. "Even when you get to people like Nicki, throughout my entire bid, numerous times I've seen interviews she's done where she like, 'Free Remy' or 'tell Rem holla at me,'" she said. "So, I could definitely say on my behalf, I haven't gotten any shade from any of them. Old school, new school, nothing."

2016: Ma took to Twitter to congratulate Minaj for winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET Awards.

The same year, Ma released Money Showers with Fat Joe where she calls out another female rapper for using the term queen. "B---h claiming she the queen, what? Not hardly/Who the f--k gave you your crown b---h? Steve Harvey?"

2017: Minaj hits back at Ma with Gucci Mane's Make Love and Jason Derulo's Swalla.

Ma responded with two diss tracks, Shether and Another One, where she attacks Minaj for her "fake" butt and taking a shot at Minaj's brother, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Minaj fires back with No Frauds where she collaborated with Lil Wayne and Drake.

Since then both Minaj and Ma have been taking subtle shots at each other at every opportunity they get.