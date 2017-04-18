Nicki Minaj on Monday shared a couple of snaps from her No Frauds shoot and one photo has her posing with Drake, with whom she has often been romantically linked in the past.

Minaj looks stunning in a red leather attire that shows off her cleavage. "#6God & the #SwishGod #NoFrauds video shoot in London. Had a blast," Minaj captioned the photograph.

#6God & the #SwishGod #NoFrauds video shoot in London. Had a blast A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Minaj and Drake's dating rumours have been doing the rounds since 2010, shortly after he released his debut album Thank Me Later. What set tongues wagging was the lyrics: "I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I'd admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f***ing did it/ And girl I'm f***ing serious/ I'm with it if you with it/ Cause your verses turn me on and your pants are mighty fitted."

In an interview with MTV2's Sucker Free Countdown a few years back, Drake even confessed to having a crush on Minaj, saying he fell in love with her shortly after their first meeting in 2010.

Drake even tweeted about getting married to Minaj. "Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and dont stare at her too long. She's finally mine. :). Minaj retweeted it, adding, "Yes, its true. Drake and I tied the knot."

Drake also stuck by Minaj when Remy Ma took a shot at her with her diss track ShETHER and did not hesitate to team up with Minaj when she shot back at Ma with No Frauds.