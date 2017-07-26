Arun Vaidyanathan-directorial Nibunan is hitting the screens this Friday, July 28 with a lot of positive buzz around the movie. The movie was screened for select critics on Tuesday, July 25.

Nibunan is simultaneously made in Tamil and Kannada languages (Vismaya in Sandalwood). Arjun, Prasanna, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Sruthi Hariharan are part of the multi-starrer, which has S Navin's music, Arvind Krishna's cinematography and Sathish Suriya's editing.

This is Arjun Sarja's 150th film in his 32nd year as the actor in South Indian film industry. He plays a crime branch DSP (Ranjith Kalidoss) in the movie. Ranjith Kalidoss is an intelligent and strong man investigating a complicated case along with his team comprising of Prasanna and Varalaxmi, with whom he shares a Tom-and-Jerry kind of relationship.

Sruthi Hariharan plays Arjun's wife, an abstract painter in the film. The film takes an interesting turn when the team starts chasing a serial killer.

The bilingual movie has been described as a "solid investigative thriller" by the critics. Find their tweets below:

Kaushik LM: #Nibunan -Ticks all the expected boxes for a serial killer - investigative murder mystery, with family elements & an ensemble cast

@Arunvaid

#Nibunan - @sruthihariharan looks really beautiful & elegant (like the classy Hemanika from YA). Hope she gets more in Tamil cinema.

#Nibunan -There is an intriguing dimension in @akarjunofficial's character. @varusarath @Prasanna_actor get gud space as the capable juniors

#Nibunan 2nd half -Uncovers the root cause for the murders & the serial killer. Action King #Arjun also gets to flex his muscles in the end!

Haricharan Pudipeddi: Halfway through #Nibunan. Developing into a solid whodunit thriller with a good interval bang.

Ramesh Bala‏: #NIBUNAN : A Solid investigative thriller.. @akarjunofficial is impressive as lead officer.. Dir @Arunvaid maintains da suspense till da end

