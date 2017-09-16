The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will oppose the government's plans to deport 40,000-odd Rohingya Muslim refugees living illegally in the country.

The rights body will plead against their deportation on 'humanitarian grounds' and for fear of persecution if they are sent back.

NHRC chairperson and former CJI Justice H L Dattu told The Times of India, "We will intervene in the matter on human grounds. We are a human rights body and if these persons (Rohingyas) are deported back to their country, we see it as a violation of human rights."

The fate of these stateless people seems uncertain between the conflict of Government of India and NHRC.

Should India accept the Rohingya refugees?

