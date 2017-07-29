The training session bust-up against Nelson Semedo and then swiftly making a frustrating face and making an exit, kind of has signalled that Neymar is indeed on his way out of FC Barcelona. Yes, the famed 'MSN' trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar is coming to an end.

Neymar could very well be involved in his final El Clasico -- Real Madrid vs Barcelona -- match on Saturday July 29, when the La Liga giants clash as a part of their pre-season friendly matches in Miami.

French broadcaster RMC has claimed that the Brazilian star has already agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 giants PSG, who are looking for the biggest transfer ever in the history of football.

Neymar's father reportedly is engaged in constant discussion with PSG and a contract is also in place for the star forward.

The sensational details may have emerged but whether Barcelona is agreeing in the first place at all with PSG over a fee for Neymar, needs to be seen. After all, triggering a buyout clause close to £200million requires immense guts and strength.

Neymar's reported contract details at PSG

Salary : £27million a season

: £27million a season Contract length: Five years

It is being claimed that if everything is on the right direction, the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to PSG could happen as early as Tuesday next week!

Reports have also emerged that the entire Barcelona team are trying their best in convincing Neymar not to leave the club as the Brazilian star is a major figure in their entire set-up. Even club president Josep Bartomeu is determined to hold on to their star forward.

"You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide," said Bartomeu. "But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible."

Neymar joined FC Barcelona from Santos FC in 2013 and has helped the Catalan giants in winning two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey titles, one Champions League trophy and one FIFA Club World Cup, among his major honours.

