Barcelona are ready to go on the offensive as far as signing Philippe Coutinho is concerned, despite Liverpool making it clear they have no plans to sell their star playmaker.

With doubts lingering over the future of Neymar, who is reportedly in talks with PSG over a world record move, Barcelona are keen to strengthen their attack in this summer transfer window and have identified Coutinho as the player who will help them move up a level next season.

After a disappointing campaign last time around, when they lost their La Liga title to Real Madrid and also saw their biggest rivals become the first club to defend the Champions League, Barcelona are determined to come out stronger when the new season comes calling.

Having struggled to make a deal with PSG for Marco Verratti, the Spanish club, for now, have given up on that particular transfer and switched focus to signing Coutinho from Liverpool.

According to El Mundo Deportivo and Sport, two Barcelona newspapers, a Barca delegation is in the UK at the moment trying to manufacture a deal with Liverpool. Barcelona see Coutinho as the man to try and convince Neymar to stay, while he is also capable of taking the place of his Brazilian compatriot in case Neymar decides to sign for PSG.

Only last week, Liverpool rejected an €80 million (£72 million) bid from Barcelona, with Jurgen Klopp, who was clearly peeved by the interest shown in Coutinho, insisting the Reds are not a "selling club."

"Yes, [Coutinho is not for sale], but that's not since this morning or yesterday, it's not been any different," Klopp said. "Phil is a very important player for us.

"I'm not surprised that any club is interested in players at Liverpool. The very important message is that we are not a selling club and that's how it is. This is a fantastic club and it's a good moment for Liverpool."

Liverpool have all the advantage in the negotiations owing to the fact that Coutinho only signed a new contract in January. That deal was for five years, so all the bargaining powers lie with Liverpool. Knowing that, the English Premier League club will not accept any fee below €100 million (£89 million), which, as it stands, would make it a world record fee.

However, Barcelona are hopeful of doing a deal for around £80 million, with the club confident in the fact that Coutinho wants to switch to the Camp Nou.

According to the reports from Spain, Coutinho has already given his nod to the Barcelona transfer, and while there are contrasting stories on what the Brazilian will be paid – one says €9 million a season, €1 million more than his current Liverpool salary, another says considerably lesser than what he earns at Liverpool – both agree on the fact that the former Inter Milan player is keen on playing for the Spanish club.

Coutinho, though, won't force a move from Liverpool, owing to the respect he has for his current club, so Barcelona will have to try and convince the Premier League side to sell. Considering EPL teams at the moment have no need for extra funds, that is not going to be easy.