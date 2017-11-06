Director Prabhakar's Next Nuvve, starring Aadi Saikumar, Vaibhavi Sandilya and Rashmi Gautam, has been leaked online and the free full movie download is likely to affect its collection at the box office.

Aadi, the son of noted actor Saikumar, has been struggling to get a big break in his career, with most of his recent release turning out to be average grossers at the box office.

The young actor decided to experiment with his role and the genre of his movie and has left no stone unturned to make his latest outing Next Nuvve a hit at the box office.

Next Nuvve, which is a horror comedy, released in the theatres on November 3 and got a decent opening at the box office.

The movie was successful in winning the heart of the viewers and the word of mouth boosted its collection on the following days. The film has garnered decent numbers in the first weekend.

Despite clashing with PSV Garuda Vega, Next Nuvve collected approximately Rs 6 crore at the worldwide box office in its first weekend.

Made on budget of Rs 4 crore, the movie seemed to be heading towards becoming a big hit for Aadi, who is now busy touring the Telugu states to thank viewers for their response.

But Next Nuvve now faces a big threat in the form of online piracy. Some miscreants allegedly recorded the full movie during its premiere in the US on Thursday and released this pirated copy on the internet hours before the morning show began on its opening day.

The copy spread to other websites from where it was first uploaded, and created a buzz on the internet.

The makers of Next Nuvve had taken precautionary measures to prevent its leak and piracy, and they reportedly got its pirated copy deleted from some sites.

But the full movie is still available for download on a couple of websites and this pirated copy is likely to eat into the profits of the makers and distributors of Next Nuvve.