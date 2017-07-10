Sourav Ganguly has mentioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would need a few more days to name the next India cricket team coach.

Doing most of the talking during a key BCCI press conference on Monday July 10, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Ganguly said that the interview process was conducted smoothly but they will only be taking the key call after a few days.

"The presentations were outstanding. We have some efficient coaches, but we will take a call only after discussing with everyone, as well as the players, especially captain Virat Kohli," said Ganguly.

Ravi Shastri is expected to be the frontrunner for the job. That said, a poll conducted by International Business Times, India, has revealed that the Indian cricket fans in social media want someone else!

Apart from Shastri, the other contenders for the job remain Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Phil Simmons, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput.