A day after reports emerged that former India cricket team director Ravi Shastri is ready to throw his hat into the vacant Team India coaching position, he found a strong backing in Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, as per the Times of India.

We don't quite know if Shastri, who is favoured by skipper Virat Kohli, has already applied, but one thing is clear that once he does so, the next India cricket team coach is more or less decided.

Tendulkar, as we all are aware of, is one of three-men who are a part of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which includes Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

The Indian publication, on Wednesday June 28, reported that Tendulkar has got in touch with Shastri, asking him to apply for the India coach job, left vacant after Anil Kumble quit last week. Tendulkar and Shastri are both on a vacation in London currently.

Last year, Shastri was one of the front-runners for being the India team coach, besides Kumble. It has relatively been learnt that even then, Tendulkar had the backing of Shastri. Ganguly, however, sided with the legendary Indian spinner.

Ganguly was not even in attendance while Shastri gave his presentation during the interview process last year, and that led to a bit of controversy.

Nevertheless, with the sides clearly taken, the ball was on the court of VVS Laxman and the former India team batsman decided to give his vote of confidence to Kumble.