Having redefined the purchasing experience of its buyers through exclusive Nexa showrooms, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has now opened a premium servicing centre to take the after-sales experience to a whole new level.

The inaugural Nexa Service workshop has been launched at Gurugram, Haryana, and the company plans to expand in phases to other parts of the country. Maruti Suzuki expects to set up 300 Nexa Service workshops by 2020.

Nexa servicing centres, which is also designed along the lines of Nexa premium dealerships, will get the "prestigious monochrome" design theme. The new servicing centre features a premium lounge equipped with a digital display, which will enable customers to monitor the progress of their cars, while large glass walls will allow them to view it live as it is serviced at the workshop's floor.

"About three years ago, we resolved to transform ourselves to redefine the customer experience and attract new categories of customers. Nexa was a first, important step in Maruti Suzuki's transformation journey. It has been appreciated by customers. Listening to customers, we have now created Nexa Service to take forward that promise. I am sure customers will like NEXA Service as well," said Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, Kenichi Ayukawa.

Customers can make appointments with Nexa Service online or through the app and they will be able to track the progress of the car on a dedicated LED screen. Nexa customers will also have the option to get a "health check" of their car at a dedicated "diagnostic bay" located within the Nexa Service workshop.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells S-Cross, Baleno, Baleno RS, Ignis and Ciaz through Nexa. Nexa currently has its presence in 136 cities.