After winning everyone's heart in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao has set the bar high once again with his performance in Newton trailer. The makers have released around three-minutes trailer video and it looks phenomenal.

Rajkummar plays the lead role named of a character named Newton who is a government clerk. The story of Newton is how he tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of guerrilla attacks by communist rebels, in the conflict ridden jungle of Central India.

Rajkummar will steal hearts with his performance in the trailer. So you can imagine what wonders he will do in the movie.

Newton has already won two International awards – Berlin International Film Festival and Hong Kong International Film Festival. It has been nominated in several other film festivals.

Releasing on Sept. 22, the Amit V Masurkar directorial is expected to receive good reviews from the Indian audience as well. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjai Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile the trailer of Newton is winning hearts and the reaction of the audience is positive. Watch the trailer here and also, check out what people has to say about it.

Shailesh Bendre‏ @shaileshDB02

Fabulous !! I hope it'll bring the desired change in our country..

krishna‏ @blckp34rl

with your every next film you amaze me #Newton again a hatke film. After Aamir I'm curious what you will do next

Omkar Paranjape‏ @omkarp24_

Waiting for this out of the box movie good to see Anjali Patil here

Akash Abhishek‏ @aksyrules

Havent loved a trailer as much as this one in a long time! @RajkummarRao this looks like a gem!

Sumit Sawant‏ @sumit_s_sawant

Amazing trailer #Newton after Shahid,Trapped awesome comeback with genuine performance...All the best!!!

arshi chandel‏ @arshi_cheog

It's been sometime that a trailer has made me excited !!! Keep up the good work !!! See you at the movie!! #newtontrailer