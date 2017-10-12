Samantha, who joined Twitter in 2012, has made some changes to her social media accounts. Well, the newly-wed has added the surname of her husband's family.

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she has now changed to Samantha Akkineni. This does not come as a surprise as it is quite common for women across the world to include either the name or surname of her husband next to their names. Her followers started noticing the change on Thursday evening (October 11).

Samantha married her boyfriend and actor Naga Chaitanya on October 6 and 7 as per both Hindu and Christian customs. The wedding ceremony was held in Goa and it was restricted to their immediate families and close friends.

However, the couple is not going on a honeymoon due to professional commitments. Samantha has a busy schedule ahead as she gears up for the release of Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which releases this week. The film has her father-in-law Nagarjuna in the lead role.

The excitement does not end there for Samantha as her Tamil biggie Mersal is going to hit the screens next week. The Vijay-starrer is releasing big worldwide on October 18 on the occasion of Diwali festival. Apart from these movies, she is going to work in films like Rangasthalam 1985, Irumbu Thirai, Super Deluxe and Mahanati.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Savyasachi, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The duo had earlier worked in hit film Premam.