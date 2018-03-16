Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has expressed his disappointment after being left out of England squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

The Magpies captain has impressed with his display for Rafael Benitez's side. Gareth Southgate has selected his 27-man squad as the Three Lions will face Netherlands and Italy on March 23 and March 27 respectively.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski and Swansea City's Alfie Mawson have received a national team call-up, but 24-year-old Lascelles has been left out of the squad. The Newcastle defender was hopeful of making it England squad as he believed he "might have had a good chance" of representing his country later this month.

"I was kind of waiting to see what would happen. I thought I might have had a good chance. I was disappointed when I found out the team. Fair play to the boys who have been selected, I wish them all the best," Lascelles told the Chronicle.

"I will keep trying my best for Newcastle. That's my main focus because I need to concentrate on Newcastle, do well in the league, and whatever happens, happens. But congratulation to the players that have been selected."

Manchester City's John Stones and Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire are the other two centre-backs included in the squad to face Netherlands and Italy. However, Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling has been left out of the squad.

Defenders who made it to the squad are Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, James Tarkowski, Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Ashley Young, Joe Gomez and Alfie Mawson.

Meanwhile, Lascelles has backed Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez's decision to take the squad for a trip to Spain during the international break.

"I think the manager has done the right thing, he could have given us the week off but he's got us out here and it's all preparation for the Huddersfield game," the Magpies captain explained.

"The training is always intense but it's nice to get the warm weather in and the game on Sunday is going to be important as well.

"It's match fitness and more minutes in your legs. We could be sat on a beach somewhere or with our families but the gaffer is wise and he knows what needs doing so we have to make sure we are playing our best against Huddersfield.

"Coming off after that victory against Southampton confidence is high. We were always looking forward to starting here. Now we are here the facilities are great, the hotel is nice and the pitch is good. We have a double session today so we are looking forward to that."