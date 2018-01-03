New Zealand's Colin Munro today (January 3) set a world record when he hammered a hundred against West Indies in the third Twenty20 International at Mount Maunganui.

The 30-year-old is the first batsman in T20I history to hit three centuries. Earlier, he had compiled three-figure scores against Bangladesh and India.

Match Scorecard

Munro raced to his ton off 47 balls with three fours and 10 sixes. Thanks to his historic effort, New Zealand went past the 200-run mark posting their highest ever T20I total of 243/5. This is the seventh highest total in T20I history.

He was finally dismissed on the first ball of the 20th over by captain Carlos Brathwaite for 104 (53 balls, 3x4, 10x6). It has been a memorable series for him with scores of 53 off 37 and 66 from 23 balls in previous two matches.

West Indians Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Munro's compatriot Brendon McCullum and Rohit Sharma of India are the three batsmen who had hit two T20I tons.

NEW WORLD RECORD!



Congratulations Colin Munro on becoming the first player to score three T20I centuries! #NZvWI pic.twitter.com/YcV35VHUQZ — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2018

Munro's maiden T20I century came against Bangladesh at the this very venue where he destroyed the Caribbean bowlers on Wednesday. He had made 101 on January 6, 2017. Again, in Rajkot, on November 4, 2017, he scored 109 not out against India.

“Yeh it’s going pretty well at the moment & it was nice to put on a partnership with Guppy.” - the man of the moment Colin Munro #nzvwi pic.twitter.com/rV5JjMGbB7 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2018

Munro made his T20I debut against South Africa in 2012 and was today playing in his 38th match in the shortest format. He has also featured in one Test and 30 ODIs.

His world record knock will certainly attract Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises' attention as the Player Auction is scheduled for January 27 and 28.