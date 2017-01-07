Colin Munro smashed the living daylights out of the Bangladesh bowlers in the previous match, and New Zealand will now target a whitewash when the two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Sunday. With the series already wrapped up, the Kiwis will look to maintain their 100 per cent record over Bangladesh on this tour, having won every single game so far.

You wouldn't bet against them doing it either, considering the firepower they have in their ranks, both in the batting and bowling department.

The batting part was all down to Munro in the last game, with the big-hitting left-hander pummelling the Bangladesh bowlers en route to 101 from 54 balls on a slow track. That knock has seven fours and seven sixes in it, with the century also helping New Zealand go past 190.

"Munro didn't start off with his shots early because they had lost three early wickets," Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said. "Munro was constantly targeting to hit down wind. We couldn't stop him from doing that. We knew his style of batting.

"He got out off the first ball in the last game. We failed to take advantage of the opportunity we created ourselves. I don't think it has anything to do with Munro or anyone. We have the ability to keep creating opportunities but we should capitalise on it."

The chase was always going to be too much for Bangladesh, and while there were glimmers of hope here and there, the away side eventually fell well short at 148 all out in 18.1 overs.

Staying calm and reading situations better is something Bangladesh need to do more, something they struggle with quite often, particularly away from home.

"We were hopeful after they made 195," Mashrafe added. "We were batting positively after losing three early wickets. We were on course to the target but lost the last seven wickets far too quickly.

"They made 15 extra runs at this ground where 180 is a par score. We had two set batsmen chasing well. So when they got out, the match got out of our reach. We did create chances with the ball by taking three early wickets but we didn't attack with the wind and then defend when the batsmen were hitting down wind."

When to Watch Live

NZ vs Bangladesh is set to begin at 3pm local time (2am GMT, 7.30am IST, 8am BST).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: No live coverage.

Bangladesh: TV: Channel 9.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.