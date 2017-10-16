New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has conceded that facing Indian wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will be a "tough challege" in the three-match One Day International series starting next Sunday (October 22) in Mumbai.

Chahal and Yadav have been preferred by the Indian selectors over the experienced duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The young pair has reposed the faith with some fine performances against Australian in the recently concluded limited-overs series.

Now, Chahal and Yadav are ready to trouble Kiwi batsmen. They both were included in the 15-man squad for the three-match rubber. Axar Patel is the third spinner.

Yadav took a hat-trick against Australia in the five-match ODI series, which the Virat Kohli-led side won convincingly with a 4-1 verdict. The following three-match Twenty20 International series was shared 1-1 as the final game was washed out in Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Sunday (October 15), Williamson praised Chahal and Yadav.

"Both (Chahal and Yadav) are very talented bowlers. Their exposure in the IPL has been huge for them and pushed their case to play for India. They both have been very successful. We know it will be a tough challenge, but one that guys are looking forward to," Williamson said.

On left-arm chinaman bowler Yadav, the skipper said, "It's not too many chinaman bowlers going around and those coming in have all been fairly successful. It's a challenge that the guys are looking forward to."

The right-handed batsman, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in IPL, said they had to adapt to Indian pitches.

"Obviously their (Kuldeep and Chahal's) skill sets are very good, but it's important how we adapt to the surfaces," he said.

After the three ODIs, India and New Zealand will face off in three T20Is, from November 1. During their last tour to India in 2016, the Kiwis lost the five-match ODI series 2-3.