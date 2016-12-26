Tom Latham scored a magnificent hundred in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Christchurch to help New Zealand script 77-run win on Monday. Colin Munro also provided great support, scoring 87 runs, while James Neesham and Lockie Ferguson picked three wickets each. It was this all-round performance to allow New Zealand take 1-0 lead in the best of three-match ODI series.

After winning the toss, Kane Williamson decided to bat first, but they did not get off to a great start with Martin Guptill walking back to the pavilion in the sixth over. Latham looked solid from early on, playing some wonderful shots for boundaries.

Though Latham (137, 121b, 7x4, 4x6) was in sparkling form, other batsmen such as Williamson, Neil Broom and James Neesham were not able to convert their starts into meaningful scores. It might have been quite disappointing for Latham to see his fellow partners lose their wickets at the other end, but it was the 158-run partnership of Colin Munro (87, 83b, 8x4, 4x6) and Latham which took the game away from Bangladesh.

The duo played shots all around the wickets, which included some massive hits to the fence. Munro, coming to bat at number six, showed his skills to score quick runs as he made 61-ball 87, which included eight fours and four sixes to put New Zealand in a strong position. However, it was Latham's second ODI century of 137 runs that played an important role in helping New Zealand score 341 runs.

With Bangladesh chasing such a mammoth total, the start was always going to be important for the visitors. They were looking for Tamim Iqbal to provide them early fireworks, but they lost wickets at regular intervals. They were on the back foot with four wickets down for 81 runs on the board.

Though their strong middle order comprising Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim scored decent runs in the middle, Rahim retired hurt on 42 runs while Shakib scored 59 runs in the second innings.

Despite Bangladesh being on the back foot, Mosaddek Hossain did not want to give up and hit some lusty blows to reach his half-century. But that was not enough. Hossain remained not out as Bangladesh were bundled out for 264 runs to lose the first match of the series.

Score

New Zealand: 341/7 in 50 overs.

Bangladesh: 264 all out in 44.5 overs.

Result: New Zealand win by 77 runs.

New Zealand go 1-0 up in the series.

Bowling

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza:10-0-61-0, Mustafizur Rahman:10-0-62-2, Taskin Ahmed: 9-0-70-2, Shakib AL Hasan: 10-69-3, Soumya Sarkar: 4-0-25-0, Mosaddek Hossain: 7-0-40-0.

New Zealand: Trent Boult, 9-0-43-0, Tim Southee: 9.5-2-63-2, Lockie Ferguson: 9-0-54-3, James Neesham: 7-0-36-3, Mitchell Santner: 10-0-61-1

Fall of wickets

New Zealand:1-31, Guptill (5.1 ov); 2-79, Williamson (14.2 ov);3-134, Broom (24.3 ov), 4-158,Neesham ( 28.4 ov); 5-316, Munro (46.3 ov), 6-323, Latham (47.3 ov), 7-327, Ronchi (48.2 ov)

Bangladesh: 1-34, Imrul Kayes ( 7.3 ov); 2-48, Soumya Sarkar (11.2 ov); 3-48, Mahmudullah, (11.5 ov); 4-81, Tamim (17.6 ov); 5-144, Shakib (27.3 ov); 6-167, Sabbir (30.4 ov); 6-219, Mushfiqur ,retired hurt (38.3 ov); 7-242, Mortaza (41.1 ov); 8-252, Taskin (43.6 ov); 9-264, Mustafizur (44.5 ov)