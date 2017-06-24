New Zealand have been unbeatable for a long, long time at Eden Park, with the world champions turning on that ridiculously-outstanding style of theirs anytime an opponent even thinks about causing an upset. So, the British and Irish Lions have history and a seriously-scary All Blacks team to overcome if they are to get their series against New Zealand off to the best possible start.

The tour games for the Lions so far have been a bit of a mixed bag, although they have picked up momentum coming into this first Test against New Zealand.

Warren Gatland's men warmed up for this big match with an impressive show against the Chiefs – the kind of performance, which had the Chiefs coach admitting the Lions could beat New Zealand – but the visiting team will know, playing the All Blacks, at Eden Park, with a capacity crowd baying for blood, will be a completely different challenge.

A challenge most teams have found impossible to overcome.

"When you see the hype around it, how much the players enjoy it and how much everybody involved loves it, it seems like everybody grips on to it when it's happening so I don't see why anything negative is said about it," Lions fly-half Owen Farrell said. "The buy-in and how much players look forward to it is huge.

"Test match rugby is about winning and we feel we've got Test match animals. The confidence of the players showed this morning in training. I think they believe they can win."

All the power, pace and poise of a lion is going to be needed to stop the All Blacks. New Zealand are without a doubt the best team in the world, and they become even more difficult to beat at home.

While the Lions comprise of the best players from the UK and Ireland, getting everything working to perfection will be necessary to stand any chance of beating the world champions.

"This is a once in a career thing," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said. "This match will create memories for some of these kids that they will not only take with them for all time, but which will also inspire them to push harder to make their franchise teams, to make the All Blacks.

"That's what this Lions tour does for our rugby. So we respect it a lot."

Teams:

All Blacks: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock, Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (C). Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown. Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te'o, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Conor Murray, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong, Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler , Maro Itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny.

When and where to watch live

India: TV: No live coverage.

UK & Ireland: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA: TV: ESPN3. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Canada: TV: TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 1. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.