The New York Giants will look to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the struggling Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. The TNF game comes at a good time for the Giants, who have won their last two games, both of them against difficult opposition.

New York ended Dallas' brilliant run two weeks ago with a tense victory, before shutting down the Detroit Lions on Sunday, which moved them to 10-4 this season. While they are still behind the Cowboys in the NFC East, the Giants can lock a playoff spot by beating the heading-the-wrong-way Eagles.

"Clinching or not clinching, I think Thursday we have full intentions of coming out and putting our best foot forward," star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr said. "Obviously, the goal is to win. With the outcome of winning, it would be great as far as us clinching.

"The main focus is to win a football game and the rest would take care of itself. That's really where our mind's at. We have a tough challenge ahead. This has always been a good game. It's two rival teams, so it should be a good matchup."

The Giants outlasted the Eagles the last time these two teams met in Week 9. New York went on to win 28-23, and considering the form of the two teams, it does look like being another win for the Giants in this Thursday Night Football game.

While New York has won eight of their last nine games, the Eagles are in an awful run, losing five straight and seven of their last eight. That poor form has them sitting bottom of the NFC East with a 5-9 record. Philly will hope their home fans give them the lift they need to beat their division rivals.

"You know their crowd is going to be into it," Giants special teamer Dwayne Harris said. "They know what's at stake, and they're trying to knock us off. I know that crowd down there is brutal.

"Playing in Philly is brutal already but with the crowd, they're into it. I know the players are into it, too. For us, we just have to feed off of their energy and play our game."

Where to Watch Live

The TNF game is set to begin at 8.25pm ET (1.25amGMT, 6.55am IST). Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Sony ESPN HD and Sony ESPN. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: NBC. Live Streaming: NBC Sports live.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet 1. Live Streaming: Sportsnet Now.

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

International: Live Streaming: NFL Gamepass and TNF on Twitter.