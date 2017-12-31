While the USA and Europe will be getting into the New Year's Eve groove, most eastern countries have begun started turning the page and stepping into 2018.

Australia's Sydney will be kick start the firework celebrations, Philippines' Manila and Singapore's Marina Bay embarks their journey into the New Year.

Philippines:

The Southeast Asian country offers an array of options to choose from and make your New Year a memorable affair. However, the country boasts of a spectacular fireworks show in its capital.

Fireworks in Manila are the most talked about affair in Philippines as many Filipinos throng the capital to catch a glimpse of the sky light up. If in Philippines, the colourful skies are visible from the shortest of a building to the tallest skyscraper in town.

Best places you can see the fireworks from include New World Manila Bay Hotel, Manila Hotel, Pan Pacific Manila, Waterfront Manila Pavilion, and Hotel Jen Manila.

However, if you are unable to make it to the city or catch a glimpse from your window, do not worry! Most Philippine news channels will broadcast it live. You can also log into their official website to catch the live streaming.

Singapore:

The country might be small but it puts up one of the biggest firework show on the occasion of New Year's Eve. As the clock strikes 12, the skies light up to paint a colourful picture.

Singapore hosts some amazing NYE parties like beach parties, carnivals from where you can watch the lights. However there are a few places that serve the best place to watch the fireworks at. These include Marina Bay Singapore, Singapore Flyer, Siloso Beach Party, Universal Studios Singapore and St John's Island to name a few.

However, if you don't want to step out and spend your NYE watching TV, local news channels will live stream the fireworks for your viewing.