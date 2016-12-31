It's time to say good-bye to the year 2016 and welcome 2017 with smiles and arms wide open. New Year's Eve celebrations will begin with family and friends, but the celebrations will not be complete without fireworks.

New Year's Eve celebration will late this year?

While we know that New York and Sydney are a few of the important places to witness the spectacular fireworks, we bring out four other places whose New Year's Eve fireworks are worth a watch. And if you cannot witness the spectacular fireworks physically, then watch the fireworks, creating magic in the skies at the stroke of midnight live online.

London

Viewers can witness one of the best New Year's Eve celebration and fireworks at the iconic London Eye on the South Bank of the River Thames. BBC will live stream the New Year's celebration live on December 31. BBC will also provide a 360-degree panoramic view of the celebrations.

Mexico City

Mexico witnesses, one of the major and the biggest street festivals on this New Year's Eve and thus it is worth spending time here on this day. One of the best places to witness the firework display in the Mexico City is the Zocalo main square. The celebrations at the Zocalo square will begin with street parties, band performances, and food and at the stroke of midnight the locals will hug each other and wish Feliz Aa O Nuevo (Happy New Year) before setting off the firecrackers.

Watch the fireworks celebration at the Zocalo main square in Mexico at webcamsdemexico.com/webcam-mexico-zocalo.

Las Vegas

One of the biggest party places in the United States, Las Vegas, also witnesses one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebration. The fireworks in Las Vegas will give a tough competition to the fireworks in the New York. The casinos in the Las Vegas launch some choreographed fireworks at the stroke of midnight on December 31, giving a spectacular view.

For more information on the live stream of fireworks follow www.vegas.com/newyears

Rio di Janeiro, Brazil

The grand New Year's Eve celebrations, which is often referred as Réveillion (New Year's Eve party), in Rio di Janeiro is about fireworks display and festivities with popular traditions. The best New Year's Eve celebrations will take place in the 10 best locations, including Copacabana, Barra da Tijuca, Parque Madureira, Flamengo, Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Penha, Paquetá, Sepetiba and Pedra de Guaratiba. Millions of people travel to Copacabana beach to witness one of the biggest celebration in Brazil, which is equivalent to the Ball Drop in New York City.