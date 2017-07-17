After unveiling the new YZF-R15, Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha has reportedly started working on the new YZF-R25. The test mules of the new motorcycle have apparently been spotted in Indonesia, reports Iwanbanaran while no images are available at the moment.

The newYZF-R25 will be based on the diamond frame opposed to the perimeter frame seen on other Yamaha models. It will boast of slipper clutch, USD (Upside-Down) front forks, fully digital instrument cluster, and mono-shock at the rear. The company, however, will not offer the new YZF R25 with Ride-by-Wire technology as per reports.

On the design front, a host of updates in line with the new R15 launched in Indonesia are expected. These will include new headlamp cluster incorporating split full LED headlights separated by an air intake, sharper body panels and creases. The fairing and the fuel tank of the bike will be more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.

The current R25 comes loaded with a 250cc liquid-cooled in-line four-stroke two-cylinder engine that can churn out a power of 36bhp at 12,000rpm and peak torque of 22.1Nm at 10,000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission. There is no change in the engine while re-tuning may result in tweaked power and torque figures.

While the current YZF-R25 is not sold in India, a Financial Express report says the new model will be launched in the country after the launch of YZF-R15 Version 3.0. The launch of new R15 in India is expected by 2017-end or early 2018 and hence the launch of R25 in India can be expected in mid-2018.

The YZF-R25 will be positioned between YZF-R15 and YZF-R3 here while it will be affordable than YZF-R3. The motorcycle will be pitted against Hyosung GT250R, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the Honda CBR250R.