The German carmaker Volkswagen has begun the production of its new Passat in India at the company's facility in Aurangabad, confirming the launch of the sedan in the country later this year.

The eighth-generation Passat will be Volkswagen's first MQB platform-based sedan in India. Volkswagen Passat was part of the Indian market till 2013 and was withdrawn from the country owing to poor sales. Volkswagen had showcased the eighth iteration of Passat in India at the Auto Expo 2016 and is also expected to bring the hybrid version of the model in the country later. The model was unveiled globally in 2014.

Expected to be powered by 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine, which can churn out 175bhp of power mated to six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the new Passat will be pitted against Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb in India. The plug-in-hybrid model, Passat GTE, is expected to come powered by a four-cylinder, 1395cc TSI petrol engine developing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric motor in tandem with engine can churn out 214bhp and has a driving range of 1,000 km.

Measuring 4,767mm in length, 1,832mm in width and 1,456mm in height, the new Passat is shorter by 138mm and wider by 12mm than its previous model. The new Passat has shed 85 kg weight than its predecessor. The sedan comes with new design language of the company that sports a three slat chrome grille, LED wrap-around headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lights. The new version features more evolved design than the previous generations.

Passat is expected to get a price tag in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in India.