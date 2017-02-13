German carmaker Volkswagen is reportedly preparing to re-launch Passat in India by mid-2017. Although previous reports had hinted at an early-2017 launch, it now appears that it's not happening anytime soon.

Tata Tigor launch could be in March: With new compact sedan, can Tata pull Tiago magic again?

According to News18, Volkswagen will bring the petrol version of Passat to India first by mid-2017 and it will be followed by the hybrid and diesel models in late 2017. Volkswagen Passat was part of the Indian market till 2013 and was withdrawn from the country owing to poor sales.

Under the hood, the new Passat is expected to come with a 1.8-litre TSI engine that also powers Skoda Octavia and Superb. The engine is expected to develop 180hp, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The plug-in-hybrid model, Passat GTE, is expected to come powered by a four-cylinder, 1395cc TSI petrol engine developing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. The electric motor in tandem with engine can churn out 214bhp and has a driving range of 1,000 km. Reports also suggest that a 2.0-litre TDI diesel unit mated to a DSG transmission could also make it to the market.

Passat is expected to get a price tag in the range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh and when launched, the new Passat will be pitted against Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb in India.

Volkswagen had showcased the eighth iteration of Passat in India at the Auto Expo 2016. In 2017, Volkswagen is also expected to bring Tiguan SUV and Polo GTI to India.

Source: News18