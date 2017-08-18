Italian brand Piaggio Group's Aprilia is reportedly planning an update for its premium scooter the SR 150 in India. The emerging reports suggest that Aprilia SR 150 will get adjustable front forks setup in its updated avatar and will be introduced in the market by December this year.

Aprilia's SR 150 was launched in the country in August last year and the scooter has been earning a fairly good response from the motor enthusiasts. However, the scooter has been criticised for its stiff suspension even though a fast scooter like SR 150 requires such stiff ride. With the updates, Aprilia is reportedly looking to provide the riders with an adjustable setup, which would make the ride more comfortable. According to a report of BikeWale, the new feature will be offered in a different variant and will not come as standard. The Aprilia SR 150 Race scooter is expected to get the adjustable front forks setup as standard. This is the only change expected in the new model as of now.

The Aprilia SR 150 is being manufactured at Piaggio's India plant at Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district. Available in two colours -- black and white, the premium scooter comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. The Aprilia SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer and employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear.

It is also offered in Race edition , which gets colour theme and graphics inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP bike, the RS-GP. While the scooter is same as the regular variant in terms of design and engine, it has body decals in red and grey colour scheme, golden colour front brake calliper, red-coloured alloy wheels for front and rear, and red coloured rear shock absorber spring.

The Aprilia SR 150 has been priced at Rs 69,000 and the SR 150 Race costs Rs 70,288 (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). There might be a slight difference in the price with the addition of the new feature.

Source: BikeWale