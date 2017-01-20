Toyota Kirloskar Motor's recently launched all-new Fortuner has received over 10,000 bookings in India in less than two months of its launch. The SUV, which continues its lead in the segment even in its second innings, was launched in the country in November.

Toyota began the deliveries of the new Fortuner in November 2016 and has already delivered close to 5000 units of the vehicle. The new Fortuner currently has a waiting period of up to three months.

Offered in six variants -- 4x2 Petrol Manual, 4x2 Petrol Auto, 4x2 Diesel Manual, 4x2 Diesel Auto, 4x4 Diesel Manual and 4x4 Diesel Auto, the Fortuner comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel motor under the hood.

"The new Fortuner has received a phenomenal response from our customers and the market. A true testimony to this lies in the fact that even though the new Fortuner was launched a day prior to the announcement of demonetisation in India, it did not dampen the spirits of our customers who have been waiting for the all-new Fortuner. We thank our customers for such an encouraging and inspiring start to this iconic brand's second innings in India," said N Raja, Director & Sr Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

While the diesel variant is tuned to generate a power of 175bhp and 420Nm of torque, the petrol mill pumps in 164bhp of power along with 245Nm of torque. The transmission in petrol is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic, whereas six-speed manual and automatic gearbox do the duty in diesel models.

The current focus of the company is on the fastest delivery of the Fortuner in the country and there is great demand for the automatic transmission variant of the model, says Toyota. The Fortuner is pitted against new Ford Endeavour and Chevrolet Trailblazer.