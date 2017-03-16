Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its premium global sedan, the new Corolla Altis in India, with a price tag starting at Rs 15.87 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Corolla Altis is available for bookings and purchase across the country starting from March 16.

Also Read: New Honda WR-V India launch LIVE: Price, features, specifications and more

To be offered in five trims-VL, GL, G, DGL and DG, the new avatar of the Corolla Altis boasts new front grille grille, LED headlamps, LED DRLs along with 16-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, the Corolla Altis continues to be powered by 1.8 L petrol engine with Dual VVT-i and 1.4 L diesel engine.

"The Corolla Altis is a globally acclaimed bestseller sedan for Toyota. Not just across the world, but also in India, the Corolla Altis has constantly been a leader in its class. A true sedan in the C segment in India, the Altis has captivated its customers and the market alike with its features like prestigious styling, luxurious and spacious interiors and a dynamic performance. Over the years the Corolla Altis has emerged as one of our strongest products in the country enabling us to strengthen our position in the premium C sedan segment with an average of over 40% segment share," said N Raja, Director & Sr Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The new Corolla Altis is offered in Phantom Brown colour, in addition to the existing colours of White Pearl Crystal Shine, Silver Mica Metallic, Champagne Mica Metallic, Grey Metallic, Super White and Celestial Black. Inside the cabin, the premium sedan features newly designed instrument panel with soft touch dashboard. It houses features such as Auto fold and reverse-linked ORVMs, rear reclining seats among many others. On the safety front, the Corolla Altis gets airbags, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle stability control and ABS & EBD with BA.

New Corolla Altis price list (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).