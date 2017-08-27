Thor: Ragnarok will set the ball rolling for Avengers: Infinity War. Before the summer release unites all the Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes to fight against Thanos, Thor 3 is putting together a mini league before the Avengers movie.

The third Thor movie is bringing together not only the two Asgard brothers – Thor and Loki – once again, the film sees The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Who and possibly a Guardians of the Galaxy character (maybe in the post credits scene) unite against Goddess of Death, Hela.

Also Read: Thor: Ragnarok's Japanese trailer teases an EPIC Dr Strange spoiler [VIDEO]

While it was revealed at D23 and San Diego Comic-Con how Thor will meet the Guardians, a secret connection between the two worlds might have been teased by Funko, the toy company behind the film's official merchandises. And it has something to do with Grandmaster played by Jeff Goldblum.

SPOILER ALERT:

Following the post credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, it was confirmed that Grandmaster and The Collector are brothers. But not more than that was revealed about Goldblum's role.

MCU Exchange noticed a Funko listing online which teased Grandmaster could be a Celestial. The minifigure listing not only reveals the connection between him and Star Lord's pa Ego the Living Planet, it also seemingly confirms that he could have a huge connection with Asgard. It also suggests that he has god-like powers.

With The Collector being his brother, it is safe to say that he could also have god like powers. If that is the case, Thor: Ragnarok will be an amaze watch and it is definitely going to drop jaws by the time it ends.

Though the speculation comes from the title of the listing and it is completely possible that there might not be any connection whatsoever. But the detailing has got tongues wagging.

As fans go crazy making theories about the movie, Marvel is having fun teasing the November release. The studio recently dropped a new clip featuring Thor and Hulk, along with other star cast. In the new clip, more footage featuring the two superheroes fight is teased. Fans also get to watch Thor fight Hela while Grandmaster proclaiming, "He's a fighter," after Hulk punches Thor to throw him into the wall.

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3, this year. Avengers: Infinity War releases in May next year.