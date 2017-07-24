Suzuki unveiled the new Swift hatchback in Japan last year. The Japanese car maker is now gearing up for the performance oriented version of the hatchback, the Swift Sport. The hatch is confirmed for debut at the 67th IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

While the key details are under the wraps, Suzuki has released an image of the new Swift Sport. In its latest avatar, the Swift Sport comes with a fresh apron combining large and aggressive cuts. A new front grille accentuated with black inserts and a small front splitter gives the car's face a butch look. New side skirts and large diamond-cut alloy wheels add mass from the side angle while we are still waiting for a snap of the rear.

The cabin too is expected to get a mild makeover in line with its performance credentials. It will be an evolution from new Swift's smart new interior and technology options, including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new 4.2-inch display embedded in the instrument panel and others.

According to reports, Swift Sport will be powered by a 1.4-litre, direct injection mill from Boosterjet family of turbocharged petrol engines. This engine is expected to belt out 138bhp and 220Nm of torque at 1,500rpm to 4,000rpm mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Will it be launched in India?

Despite being one of the major markets for Suzuki, the Japanese carmaker has never shown any interest in launching the Swift Sport in India citing the country as a premature market for hot hatchbacks. However, with the arrival of Volkswagen Polo GTI and Fiat Abarth Punto, the tables have turned.

However, even if Maruti Suzuki decides to launch Swift Sport, the mill for India is expected to be 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine that also does duty in the Baleno RS. The mill churns out 100bhp of power 150Nm of torque in the Baleno RS.

While the power figures may not be impressive for performance car addicts, the good news is Maruti Suzuki will become the first carmaker to launch two affordable hot hatchbacks in India.