Changan Suzuki, the joint-venture between Chang'an Automobile Group and Suzuki in China, unveiled new Alivio sedan at the Chengdu Motor Show started on August 25.

Alivio is the name of the Ciaz sedan sold in China. The changes on the Alivio hints at what can we expect in the new Ciaz which is due here by the end of 2017 or early 2018.

Being a mid-life facelift, the new Alivio gets a refreshed face highlighted with a new single piece front grille that reminds us of the grille design of Audi models. New round shaped fog lamp in a black housing also comes with integrated strip running lamps at lower lip. The front bumper appears to be new as well.

At the rear, the bumper gets dual-tone finish and that looks sporty. One can also spot rearrangements inside tail lamps even though the design remains unchanged. Newly designed alloy wheels round up the new Alivio package. The cabin of the Alivio continues with identical dashboard design. However, instead of faux wood trim, the show car has gloss black inserts. New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift is also likely to carry over these exterior changes when it comes to India.

Powering the sedan in China is a 1.6-litre G-INNOTEC VVT petrol engine that produces 121 hp and 158 Nm of torque. However, power trains for India will be different. Maruti Suzuki has been testing new 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines in new Ciaz test mules. In that case, the new engine will replace existing 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India with the new Ciaz.

The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

Picture Source: news.bitauto.com