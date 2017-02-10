Czech auto-maker Skoda Auto has unveiled the facelifted version of Octavia sedan globally in October 2016. The new version has a slightly reworked front end and the company has commenced production of new version at its Mlada Boleslav manufacturing facility. Emerging reports indicate the new version is heading for India launch in mid-2017.

Major nip and tuck in the new Octavia is focused around its face. The sedan will enter Indian market by the end of H1, reports Overdrive. The best selling sedan of the company now comes with split headlight design resembling Mercedes E-Class W212. The new headlight optionally comes with full LED technology that replaces bi-xenon and LED daytime running lights combination of the pre-facelift version. The model also restyled front bumper and the fog lamps. Whether these changes on the face of the Octavia will go down well with the customer remains to be seen.

While the side profile remains untouched, the tail lamps gets new inlays inside the cluster and it complements the changes upfront. The interior has been spruced up with Columbus infotainment system featuring a larger 9.2-inch touchscreen display for international-spec. The top system has a WLAN hotspot and optional SIM card module with an LTE speed for faster internet connection. The facelifted version will also get a heated steering wheel, folding tables on the back of the front seats, and bottle holders.

India-spec model will continue to draw power from 148bhp 1.4 TSI and 178bhp 1.8 TSI petrol engines and 142bhp 2.0 TDI diesel engine. Apart from the standard six-speed manual transmission with both engines, the petrol mill will be offered in seven-speed DSG and diesel mill in six-speed DSG.

Before the facelift model, Skoda India will launch the Black edition of the Octavia. The model has been teased already and launch is imminent. Black Edition Octavia gets sportier add-ons with black detailing on the exterior as well as interior. The Black edition's roof, ORVM covers, trunk lid spoiler and front grille will be finished in black and it will also boast of exclusive 17-inch Teron black alloy wheels.