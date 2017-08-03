Czech carmaker Skoda is set to add a new model to its line-up in India. The Kodiaq, the seven-seater SUV will make its debut in the country on August 10. Skoda is expected to reveal the prices of the new Kodiaq later in September this year.

Skoda will also reveal the details of its Octavia RS in the country on the same day with the Kodiaq. Some of the dealers of the Skoda have already started accepting the bookings for the new Kodiaq and when launched, the Kodiaq will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

Expected to be offered in three trim levels – Active, Ambition and Style, the Kodiaq is already featured on the India website of the company with the 'coming soon' tag. Globally, the Skoda Kodiaq gets a choice of five engines: two TDIs and three TSIs. While the engines in the range of 1.4-litre to 2.0-litre will develop power output from 123bhp to 189bhp, the most powerful petrol engine, the 2.0-litre TSI, will develop 177bhp. The most powerful diesel engine, the 2.0-TDI will be tuned to generate 189bhp.

In India, the SUV is expected to get 2.0 litre diesel engine coupled to seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. All engines of the Kodiaq feature Stop-Start system and brake energy recovery. The India-spec model of the SUV is expected to get a 2.0 L TSI petrol and 2.0 L TDI diesel engines with different state of tunes.

The Kodiaq is likely to include features such as Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, engine start/stop function, electric driver seat and many more. On the safety front, Kodiaq is expected to house six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).